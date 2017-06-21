Henry Deutschendorf, Baby Oscar in ‘Ghostbusters II’, Dies at 28

Henry and his twin brother, William, played the infant son of Sigourney Weaver's Dana Barrett in the comedy blockbuster sequel.

Henry Deutschendorf has died at age 28. The actor is best known for playing baby Oscar alongside his twin, William, in the 1989 comedy blockbuster “Ghostbusters II.” Oscar was the son of Sigourney Weaver’s Dana Barrett and was the target of the paranormal in the Ivan Reitman-directed sequel.

According to law enforcement sources, Deutschendorf committed suicide at his home in Escondido, CA. He suffered from schizoaffective disorder, a combination between bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

READ MORE: ‘Ghostbusters II’ At 25, And 10 Other Sequels That Stalled Their Franchises

Henry appeared with his brother in the 2017 documentary “Cleanin’ Up the Town: Remembering Ghostbusters,” but he never returned to acting outside of his famous role in “Ghostbusters II.” He ran a martial arts school with his brother. Henry’s uncle was the musician John Denvers.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Festivals newsletter here.