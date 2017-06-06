The 20 Highest Grossing Indies of 2017 (A Running List)

Refreshed weekly, here's a chart of 2017's twenty highest-grossing specialty films (so far).

Please note: The below list only includes domestic (U.S. and Canada only, unless otherwise indicated) grosses for specialty films — indie, foreign (including Bollywood films that open in limited release) and/or documentary — that opened in limited release (599 screens and under) in 2017 and/or were acquired for 2017 distribution by an independent distributor or a studio (or its speciality division). It also includes films that screened only as an Academy-qualifier in 2016.

Grosses include all reported grosses up to June 6, 2017. This chart is updated every Tuesday afternoon. (Last year’s list can be found here.)

1. “Gifted”

Distributor: Fox Searchlight

Release Date: April 7th

Opening Theater Count: 56

Opening Average: $7,791

Current Gross: $24,066,707

2. “Baahubali 2: The Conclusion”

Distributor: Great India Films

Release Date: April 28th

Opening Theater Count: 425

Opening Average: $24,364

Current Gross: $20,186,659

3. “The Zookeeper’s Wife”

Distributor: Focus Features

Release Date: March 31st

Opening Theater Count: 541

Opening Average: $6,079

Current Gross: $17,304,281

4. “Before I Fall”

Distributor: Open Road Films

Release Date: March 3rd

Opening Theater Count: 2,346

Opening Average: $1,999

Current Gross: $12,241,122

5. “The Belko Experiment”

Distributor: BH Tilt

Release Date: March 17th

Opening Theater Count: 1,341

Opening Average: $3,085

Current Gross: $10,166,820

6. “The Lost City of Z”

Distributor: Bleecker Street, Amazon

Release Date: April 14th

Opening Theater Count: 4

Opening Average: $27,544

Current Gross: $8,350,978

7. “The Promise”

Distributor: Open Road Films (acquired at TIFF)

Release Date: April 21st

Opening Theater Count: 2,251

Opening Average: $1,820

Current Gross: $8,224,288

8. “I Am Not Your Negro”

Distributor: Magnolia

Release Date: February 3rd

Opening Theater Count: 43

Opening Average: $15,962

Current Gross: $7,120,626

9. “Lowriders”

Distributor: BH Tilt

Release Date: May 12th

Opening Theater Count: 295

Opening Average: $8,149

Current Gross: $5,754,625

10. “Your Name.”

Distributor: FUNimation

Release Date: April 7th

Opening Theater Count: 290

Opening Average: $5,662

Current Gross: $4,903,114

11. “Sleight”

Distributor: BH Tilt

Release Date: April 28th

Opening Theater Count: 565

Opening Average: $3,012

Current Gross: $3,930,990

12. “A United Kingdom”

Distributor: Fox Searchlight (acquired at TIFF)

Release Date: February 10th

Opening Theater Count: 4

Opening Average: $16,628

Current Gross: $3,902,185

13. “Table 19″

Distributor: Fox Searchlight (acquired at Sundance)

Release Date: March 3rd

Opening Theater Count: 868

Opening Average: $1,821

Current Gross: $3,614,896

14. “Phoenix Forgotten”

Distributor: Cinelou Films

Release Date: April 21st

Opening Theater Count: 1,592

Opening Average: $1,141

Current Gross: $3,598,389

15. “Their Finest”

Distributor: STX Entertainment

Release Date: April 7th

Opening Theater Count: 4

Opening Average: $19,049

Current Gross: $3,506,461

16. “Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer”

Distributor: Sony Pictures Classics

Release Date: April 14th

Opening Theater Count: 5

Opening Average: $19,842

Current Gross: $3,458,709

17. “Raees”

Distributor: Zee TV

Release Date: January 25th

Opening Theater Count: 265

Opening Average: $6,768

Current Gross: $3,262,954

18. “Colossal”

Distributor: Neon

Release Date: April 7th

Opening Theater Count: 4

Opening Average: $30,057

Current Gross: $2,983,656

19. “The Oscar Nominated Short Films”

Distributor: Shorts International

Release Date: February 10th

Opening Theater Count: 206

Opening Average: $3,361

Current Gross: $2,835,355

20. “Kedi”

Distributor: Oscilloscope

Release Date: February 10th

Opening Theater Count: 1

Opening Average: $40,103

Current Gross: $2,685,756