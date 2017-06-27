‘Hollywood Puppet Sh!tshow’: Wilmer Valderrama Uses Marionettes to Depict Real Life Drama — Watch

Terry Crews, Joe Jonas, and Lil Jon get real in these puppet re-enactments.

Fuse brings a new meaning to HollyWOOD in their new series “Hollywood Puppet Sh!tshow,” an adult confessional puppet show. The network released its first look at the series recently, as well as an exclusive clip giving viewers an inside look into a day in the life of Wilmer Valderrama.

“Hollywood Puppet Sh!tshow” is an original six-episode series that is funny and edgy, “starring 3D-printed puppets and celebrities telling their untold wildest adventures, while the marionette puppets re-enact them,” according to Fuse’s official release. The series features the stories of celebrities including Joe Jonas, Lil Jon, Terry Crews, Amber Rose, and executive producer Wilmer Valderrama himself.

In addition to the series premiere, on Monday, July 11 Los Angeles residents will get a chance to interact with a 25-foot working puppet in the likeness of Wilmer Valderrama that’s set to grace the corner of Hollywood and Highland.

Valderrama has amassed an extensive resume over his career, snagging recurring roles in shows including “Grey’s Anatomy,” “NCIS,” and “Minority Report.” Valderrama was also the executive producer of the hit MTV show “Yo Momma,” so it’s safe to say the show is in good (tiny wooden) hands. While all seems well for the successful actor, this clip shows that the life of a television star can be as hollow as the marionettes that tell their stories. Watch here:

“Hollywood Puppet Sh!tshow” premieres Monday, July 11 at 10:30/9:30 on Fuse.

