‘I Do… Until I Don’t’ Trailer: Lake Bell Finally Directs Another Feature Four Years After Her Hilarious Debut

Bell's follow-up to 2013's "In a World..." hits theaters on September 1, 2017.

Four years after Lake Bell burst onto the directing scene with her acclaimed debut, “In a World…,” the indie film triple threat has finally finished her second feature, “I Do… Until I Don’t,” the trailer for which just dropped on Tuesday.

The ensemble comedy hits theaters on September 1, 2017. Here’s the official synopsis:

In Vero Beach, Florida, a trio of couples at various points in their relationships become the subjects of a film about marriage being an antiquated idea that needs a reboot: Why not turn marriage into a seven-year deal with an option to renew? For Alice and Noah (Lake Bell, Ed Helms), more than a hint of boredom is setting in as they approach their first decade together and the prospect of parenthood. Meanwhile, Alice’s funky sister Fanny (Amber Heard) is sure her “open marriage” to Zander (Wyatt Cenac) is the key to their free-spirited happiness. And then there’s Cybil and Harvey (Mary Steenburgen, Paul Reiser), a pair of empty-nesters wondering what the next stage will be. As the manipulative filmmaker (Dolly Wells) attempts to show how marriage is outmoded, the couples she interviews discover the “do’s” and “don’t’s” in their own relationships.

Since writing, directing and starring in “In a World…,” Bell has acted in Craig Gillespie’s biographical drama “Million Dollar Arm,” the action-thriller “No Escape” and the comedy “Man Up.” She was also busy working on small screen productions “Childrens Hospital,” which she starred in from 2008 to 2016, and Netflix’s “Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp.”

To watch the trailer for “I Do… Until I Don’t,” check out the video below.



