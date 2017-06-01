‘Il Boom’ Trailer: Vittorio De Sica’s Underseen Comedy Bound for Restoration and First-Ever U.S. Release — Watch

The film will have its first U.S theatrical run at New York's Film Forum, June 16 - 27.

Italian director and actor (and neorealist luminary) Vittorio De Sica is best known to most stateside audiences for his honorary Oscar winners like “Sciuscià” (the first foreign film to be recognized by the Academy) and his enduring classic “Bicycle Thieves,” but there are still gems from the long-deceased filmmaker for fans to discover.

Like his 1963 comedy “Il Boom,” which has never had a U.S. release…until now! “Il Boom” will finally come to the States — complete with a new restoration — later this month, and we have a fresh trailer to celebrate.

The film’s title refers to the Italian economic “miracle” that took place from the late 1950s until the 1970s after World War II. “Il Boom” follows Giovanni Alberti (Alberto Sordi), a small building contractor who is deeply in debt because of his rash overspending (boom and all) and the pressures of his not-at-all-frugal wife (Gianna Maria Canale).

Desperate to repay a looming loan, Giovanni goes to wild ends to get some fast cash, including turning to the very wealthy Mrs. Bausetti (Elena Nicolai), who has a corker of an idea for how Giovanni can do just that. It’s not what you’d expect. And it’s also not what Giovanni expects either. Initially convinced that Mrs. Bausetti wants to bed him, he soon realizes she wants another part of his body: his eye.

It’s a comedy, we swear.

The film will have its first U.S. theatrical run at New York’s Film Forum, June 16 – 27. Check out our exclusive new trailer, care of Rialto Pictures, below.

