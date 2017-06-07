Indie Filmmakers 30 and Under You Need to Know, From Xavier Dolan to J.D. Dillard

The future of independent cinema is in very good hands thanks to these talented young filmmakers.

This Friday, award-winning indie filmmaker Trey Edward Shults returns to theaters with his second feature, “It Comes At Night.” The release comes after two years in which Shults became a major indie breakout with his debut feature “Krisha.” He won the SXSW Grand Jury Prize in 2015, followed by a handful of year-end prizes in 2016. Both movies are backed by A24, and Shults’ success is all the more impressive when you realize he’s become an indie mainstay before turning 30 years old.

Shults is just one of many young filmmakers 30 and under who is proving just how bright the future of indie cinema is. Whether it’s Sundance breakouts like J.D. Dillard and the Daniels here in the U.S. or foreign directors such as Xavier Dolan taking the international film scene by storm, age is nothing but a number when it comes to making powerhouse cinema.

Click through the gallery for 11 filmmakers 30 and under you have to know about.

