‘Insecure’ Season 2 Trailer: Emmy Contender Issa Rae Returns For Another Round of Growing Pains

Issa Rae's breakout comedy series returns with an even more socially-relevant conscience.

Issa Rae was one of the breakout new voices of the 2016 television season thanks to “Insecure,” which found the creator of the successful web series “Awkward Black Girl” bringing her distinct social commentary to the small screen. HBO wisely renewed the series for another round of episodes, and our first look at Season 2 has arrived in the form of an official trailer that proves Issa still has a lot of growing up to do.

READ MORE: ‘Insecure’ Teaser Trailer Promises the Season 2 of Issa Rae’s Dreams

“Insecure” returns to HBO on Sunday, July 23. We’ll know by then if the series found any love among Emmy voters. Issa Rae is currently in the thick of awards season and has been campaigning for the show, which could earn Best Comedy and Best Comedy Actress nominations when the Emmy voting results are announced on July 13.

The series co-stars Yvonne Orji, Lisa Joyce and Jay Ellis. Season 2 will pick up with a newly single Issa as she tries dating and contemplates getting back together with her man. Her best friend Molly, meanwhile, discovers she’s being paid less than her white male coworkers, which will certainly bring a new social commentary to the series.

Watch the official “Insecure” Season 2 trailer below.

Stay on top of the latest TV news! Sign up for our TV email newsletter here.