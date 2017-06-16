You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Jada Pinkett Smith Criticizes ‘All Eyez on Me,’ Calling the Biopic’s Inaccuracies ‘Deeply Hurtful’

Kat Graham plays Pinkett Smith in the movie, which hits theaters today.

Jada Pinkett Smith

All eyes are on the new Tupac Shakur biopic, but you’ll have a hard time finding anyone with a positive word to say about it. Benny Boom’s passion project is currently sitting at 24% on Rotten Tomatoes, and now Jada Pinkett Smith has taken to Twitter to point out that several incidents involving her are either inaccurately portrayed or never happened at all: “The reimagining of my relationship to Pac has been deeply hurtful,” she writes.

Here’s the full thread:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

That may be the classiest call-out Twitter has ever seen. Demetrius Shipp Jr. plays the fallen rapper, who would have turned 46 today, while Kat Graham plays Pinkett Smith. “All Eyez on Me” is now in theaters.

