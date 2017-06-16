Jada Pinkett Smith Criticizes ‘All Eyez on Me,’ Calling the Biopic’s Inaccuracies ‘Deeply Hurtful’

Kat Graham plays Pinkett Smith in the movie, which hits theaters today.

All eyes are on the new Tupac Shakur biopic, but you’ll have a hard time finding anyone with a positive word to say about it. Benny Boom’s passion project is currently sitting at 24% on Rotten Tomatoes, and now Jada Pinkett Smith has taken to Twitter to point out that several incidents involving her are either inaccurately portrayed or never happened at all: “The reimagining of my relationship to Pac has been deeply hurtful,” she writes.

Here’s the full thread:

Forgive me… my relationship to Pac is too precious to me for the scenes in All Eyez On Me to stand as truth. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017

Pac never read me that poem. I didn’t know that poem existed until it was printed in his book. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017

Pac never said goodbye to me before leaving for LA. He had to leave abruptly and it wasn’t to pursue his career. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017

I’ve never been to any of Pac’s shows by his request. We never had an argument backstage. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017

The reimagining of my relationship to Pac has been deeply hurtful. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017

To @KatGraham and @Dshippjr this is no fault of yours. Thank you for bringing so much heart and spirit to your roles. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017

You both did a beautiful job with what you were given. Thank you both. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017

Happy birthday Pac, you are cradled in my heart for eternity.

I love you. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017

That may be the classiest call-out Twitter has ever seen. Demetrius Shipp Jr. plays the fallen rapper, who would have turned 46 today, while Kat Graham plays Pinkett Smith. “All Eyez on Me” is now in theaters.