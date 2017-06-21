Why James Corden Sent 297 Copies of the Movie ‘Philadelphia’ to Donald Trump

The host of "The Late Late Show" feels very strongly that Trump has never seen the Oscar-winning Jonathan Demme film.

“The Late Late Show” host James Corden turned to Jonathan Demme’s Oscar-winning film “Philadelphia” this week to help educate President Donald Trump on an important global issue: HIV/AIDS. Responding to the news that six of the 18 members of the Presidential Advisory on HIV/AIDS resigned last week because they said Trump simply does not care about HIV/AIDS, Corden mentioned that until he saw the 1994 film “Philadelphia,” starring Tom Hanks and Denzel Washington, he knew relatively little about the disease.

READ MORE: Morgan Spurlock and Erin Brockovich’s ‘The Devil We Know’ Clip: Doc Exposes Environmental Scandal — Watch

“I was thinking, maybe that’s the problem. Maybe Donald Trump doesn’t care because he’s never seen ‘Philadelphia,'” Corden said during on the show. “In fact, I’m almost certain that’s probably what it is.”

Rather than send a copy of the film to the White House, Corden decided it would have a better chance of reaching Trump at Mar-a-Lago. He also decided to send as many copies of the movie as “The Late Late Show” could possibly buy, which was 297, sourced from Amazon and a number of Barnes & Noble stores.

READ MORE: ‘Thank You for Your Service’ Trailer: Miles Teller Is a Soldier With PTSD — Watch

“We hope that if Trump watches ‘Philadelphia,’ he’ll understand two things,” Corden said. “One, Tom Hanks definitely deserved that Oscar, and number two, we hope that he’ll realize that HIV and AIDS is something that you or any president of the U.S. or any world leader for that matter can never afford to ignore.”

To watch the full segment from “The Late Late Show With James Corden,” check out the video below.



Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.