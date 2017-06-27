Jason Bateman and Laura Linney Have to Go On The Run In Netflix’s ‘Ozark’ — Watch

Bateman and Linney star as husband and wife in the upcoming Netflix drama series.

Things get intense in the latest clip released by Netflix for their upcoming original series “Ozark.” The series follows the aftermath of financial advisor Marty Byrd’s fallout with a drug cartel that leaves him and his family in danger.

The dark drama stars Jason Bateman (“Horrible Bosses,” “Arrested Development,“The Gift”) and Laura Linney (“The Truman Show,” “The Exorcism of Emily Rose,” “Primal Fear”) as Marty and Wendy Byrde, a couple who lives in the suburbs of Chicago. Their seemingly picturesque lives take a turn when Marty’s dealings with a drug cartel go awry and the family has to relocate to a summer resort community in the Missouri Ozarks.

Bateman takes a hands on approach with this new series as its star, as well as executive producing and directing — something with which he has notable experience, having directed episodes of “Arrested Development” and the 2013 film “Bad Words.” Bill Dubuque (“The Accountant,” “The Judge,” “A Family Man”) serves as series creator, writer, and executive producer. The first season of “Ozark” consists of ten episodes, each an hour long.

“Ozark” is comparable to Netflix’s other dark drama “Bloodline,” the Emmy-winning series about adult siblings finding that their past secrets and scars are revealed when their estranged brother returns home. Both feature characters with dark pasts, shady dealings, and what that all means for those around them when their demons come back to haunt them.

“Ozark” is set to premiere July 21 on Netflix.

