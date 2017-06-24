‘Jaws on the Water’: Alamo Drafthouse to Host ‘Dive-In’ Screenings on a Lake, as if the Movie Isn’t Already Scary Enough

We're gonna need a bigger inner tube.

You’ve probably seen “Jaws” before, but have you ever seen it while floating in a lake? Alamo Drafthouse is once again offering seaworthy viewers the chance to do just that this summer, with several screenings in Austin’s Lake Travis throughout the end of June and all of July. People are so excited about (and scared of) the event that Twitter even devoted one of those newfangled Moments to it.

Also part of the “Jaws on the Water” dive-in screenings: “Jaws 2,” albeit for one night only; “Jaws 3,” likewise as a one-off; and even “Jaws: The Revenge.” There’s swag as well, because of course there is, including a shark tube and a “Jaws” glass from Mondo featuring artwork by one Kevin Tong. We’re gonna need a bigger gift shop.

If you’re in Austin, please go and report back; if you’re not, consider making the trip.

Begins at the end of June! Allllll the info is right here: https://t.co/9KK0LGLgQS — Alamo Drafthouse ATX (@drafthouse) June 19, 2017

Alamo @Drafthouse in Texas is doing Jaws screenings on water, where you watch the movie on a floating inner tube! https://t.co/ZFC4pr5vqf pic.twitter.com/3IdPmfXt1J — Sarah O’Connell (@SarahO_Connell) June 20, 2017

