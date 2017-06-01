Our picks of the best things on TV tonight also include an Amazing Race finale through Chicago and a late-night return to the Oval Office.

Thursday, June 1

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC, 11:35 p.m.) – Sarah Silverman, Jimmy Butler, Music from Post Malone

With Silverman’s special as Netflix’s big non-“House of Cards” original release of the week, it’s a no-brainer return trip to Kimmel’s show, where the two crafted some of the most memorable late night moments of the past decade.

“The President Show” (Comedy Central, 11:30 p.m.) – Scholar Michael Eric Dyson discusses race in America.

Comedy Central’s surreal weekly late night experiment is coming into its own. Whether or not the show has a bizarre, Kubrick-inspired diversion this week, it’s become a dependable stop on the after-11:00 p.m. tour.

“The Amazing Race” (CBS, 11:30 p.m.) – The final three teams race to Chicago where they must complete their last challenges within the city’s most iconic landmarks, including Wrigley Field, the home of the World Series champion Chicago Cubs, before they dash to the finish line.

As host Phil Keoghan told our Michael Schneider this week, Season 29 took quite a toll on everyone involved. How fitting it is, then, to have such a cathartic finale, complete with a nod to some other recent world champs.

Movie Night Afternoon

“Cast Away” (Cinemax, 2:05 p.m.)

The ending still leaves a bad taste in the mouths of some movie fans, but it’s undeniable that Robert Zemeckis and Tom Hanks make an hour-plus alone with a volleyball such a potent blend of existential solitude and popcorn entertainment. Plus, it’s worth watching the whole movie, just to hear when Alan Silvestri’s impeccable score eventually kicks in. (And while you have the channel on, leave it playing for “Three Kings” right after.)

Back tomorrow with more PeekTV. In the meantime, the finger things means the taxes.

