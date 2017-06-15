John Carpenter Will Co-Write ‘Big Trouble in Little China: Old Man Jack’

The new comic-book series will be released by Boom! Studios later this year.

More than 30 years later, John Carpenter is returning to Little China. The filmmaker and Anthony Burch are co-writing the new comic-book series “Big Trouble in Little China: Old Man Jack” alongside Anthony Burch, with Jorge Corona contributing art. Kurt Russell, Kim Cattrall and Dennis Dunn starred in the 1986 film, one of the “Halloween,” “Escape from New York” and “The Thing” director’s many cult classics.

Here’s the synopsis: “The year is 2020, and hell is literally on Earth. Ching Dai, sick of relying on screw-ups like Lo Pan to do his bidding, has broken the barriers between Earth and the infinite hells, and declared himself ruler of all.

“Sixty-year-old Jack Burton is alone in a tiny corner of Florida with only his broken radio to talk to, until one day it manages to pick up a message. Someone is out there in the hellscape, and they know a way to stop Ching Dai.”

Boom! Studios is producing the new series, which is scheduled to begin publishing in September.

