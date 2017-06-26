John Oliver Calls Out Anti-Vaxxers On ‘Last Week Tonight,’ Including Rob Schneider And His Hat — Watch

Oliver explains why parents shouldn't take medical advice from "Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo."

The anti-vaccination movement has many celebrity advocates: From Jenna Elfman to Jenny McCarthy, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to Donald Trump. In an exhaustive “Last Week Tonight” segment debunking the so-called links between vaccinations and autism, John Oliver singled out one anti-vaxxer particularly ripe for parody: Rob Schneider.

READ MORE: John Oliver Fires Back at Donald Trump Over James Comey Firing: ‘It Is Inherently Suspicious’

Playing video of an interview Schneider gave about why the government can’t force parents to do anything, noting that it is “against the Nuremberg Laws,” Oliver gleefully explained why we shouldn’t be taking medical advice from Deuce Bigalow: “Yes, that is Rob Schneider performing an impromptu rendition of his famous character, The Annoying Guy Who Is Wrong,” Oliver said. He then added that we shouldn’t “sully the good name” of Deuce Bigalow just because of something Schneider said.

READ MORE: John Oliver Supports Lord Bucket Head For Prime Minister, Who Looks Like Darth Vader If He Got Into Politics — Watch

But Schneider is the least of our worries, as the Republican health care bill threatens to leave millions uninsured, and even the president is advocating for lower dosages of vaccinations over time, despite over a dozen peer-reviewed studies that show absolutely no link between vaccinations and autism. Especially, as Oliver points out, when the energy and resources put into disproving these harmful theories could actually be directed towards finding the real causes.

Watch the full segment below:

Stay on top of the latest TV news! Sign up for our TV email newsletter here.