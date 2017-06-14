Judd Apatow Has Some Colorful Words For Sony’s ‘Clean Versions’ Movies Plan

Plus, the DGA issues its own statement about the plan to offer edited versions on streaming purchases.

Add Judd Apatow to the list of filmmakers and creators not too pumped about Sony Pictures’ newly announced “Clean Version” initiative. The filmmaker has issued a very colorful statement regarding the studio’s plan to offer edited — read: “clean” — versions of some of its titles on various streaming platforms. As Variety notes, these “Clean Versions” are the exact same ones used for broadcast TV or airline viewing, adding another weird wrinkle into the story.

Still, Apatow isn’t buying it, and he’s not alone.

The filmmaker took to Twitter yesterday to sound off on his thoughts on the plan, and they are, amusingly enough, the kind of thoughts that would definitely be edited out of a Clean Version of the Sony movie about this tweet.

This is absolute bullshit and @sony and @SonyPictures is gonna get hell for FUCKING with our movies.Shove the clean versions up your asses! https://t.co/UhRUP0ZIlz — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) June 13, 2017

When the plan was announced last week, Apatow’s frequent star Seth Rogen also took to Twitter to express his displeasure over the plan.

Rogen and Apatow are hardly the only Hollywood mainstays who oppose the plan, as the DGA has also issued its own statement opposing the plan, including: “Directors have the right to edit their feature films for every non-theatrical platform, plain and simple. Taking a director’s edit for one platform, and then releasing it on another — without giving the director the opportunity to edit — violates our Agreement…As creators of their films, directors often dedicate years of hard work to realize their full vision, and they rightfully have a vested interest in protecting that work. We are committed to vigorously defending against the unauthorized alteration of films.”

Similar to bonus content on a DVD or Blu-ray, the clean versions will be available for free as an extra on the original. So when you purchase a film like “Moneyball” or “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby” on iTunes, VUDU, or FandangoNOW, the clean version will be included in the purchase, giving you two options of the price of one. Kids love “Moneyball,” and they definitely love it when it’s got all the dirty parts edited out. (Of note: “Moneyball” is rated PG-13 “for some strong language.”)

The following films are currently included in the Sony Clean Version Initiative. For more information, visit the effort’s official page.

“50 First Dates”

“Battle Of The Year”

“Big Daddy”

“Captain Phillips”

“Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon”

“Easy A”

“Elysium”

“Ghostbusters”

“Ghostbusters II”

“Goosebumps”

“Grown Ups”

“Grown Ups 2”

“Hancock”

“Inferno”

“Moneyball”

“Pixels”

“Spider-Man”

“Spider-Man 2”

“Spider-Man 3”

“The Amazing Spider-Man”

“The Amazing Spider-Man 2”

“Step Brothers”

“Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby”

“White House Down”

