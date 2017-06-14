Kate McKinnon Breaks Out Jeff Sessions Impression and a Rejected Sketch Character for All Your ‘SNL’ Offseason Needs

The "Saturday Night Live" MVP used her "Late Night with Seth Meyers" interview to stay in comedy shape over the summer.

“Saturday Night Live” may be on summer vacation, but that doesn’t mean its cast members aren’t dying to test out new material.

On Tuesday night’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” McKinnon took a break from talking about her upcoming (and according to our Jude Dry, scene-stealing) role in the movie “Rough Night” to dip into the day’s biggest headline: Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ appearance before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

If there are 43 muscles in the human face, McKinnon used every last one to reprise her impromptu “SNL” role as the Trump administration cabinet member. (Somehow, without the Sessions baldcap and suit, it seems like an even more impressive achievement.) Rather than faithfully recreate transcripts from the day’s testimony, McKinnon launched into a sketchworthy riff on everything from former FBI director James Comey to Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak to underground insects.

As is usually the case when a person from the “SNL” universe chats with show alum Meyers, the conversation also turned into a quick peek behind the curtain of the sketch series’ recent past. Meyers busted out an impression of “SNL” godfather Lorne Michaels, while McKinnon’s description of a frequently rejected troll character gave fans just enough of taste of the show that’s been off the air during on already tumultuous summer.

And for anyone interested in whether that vintage style desk microphone is practical or just for show, McKinnon is here to solve that mystery once and for all while she’s at it.

Watch the full interview below:

