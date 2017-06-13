Stream ‘Hum,’ One of This Year’s Prize-Winning Shorts from KCET’s 2017 ‘Fine Cut’ Series

BRAND CONTENT

The animated film about a robot who dreams of a different life won this year's Jack Larson Southern California Student Filmmaker Award.

Every year, KCET hosts its annual Fine Cut Festival of Films, a celebration of shorts and short filmmakers. In 2017, the Southern California public television station received over 3,000 global submissions from around the globe. Now, that number is down to 48 shorts that will be part of the “Fine Cut” broadcasts, beginning Wednesday night at 9 p.m. PT on KCET in Southern California and LinkTV across the country.

One of the film’s featured as part of this year’s program is “Hum,” which follows the story of a kitchen-cleaning robot who dreams of life beyond the walls of a grimy workspace. It’s a dialogue-free tale of technology, nature and hope. The “Hum” creative team was headed up by director Tom Teller, who is currently a student at Chapman University’s Dodge College of Film and Media Arts.

Teller received the Jack Larson Southern California Student Filmmaker Award on behalf of the film at a ceremony at Hollywood’s Egyptian Theatre earlier this month. Demetri Martin hosted the screening, where three other films were shown and honored: Jeremias Bayerl received the Student Filmmaker for his short “Run to Freedom,” Bucher Almzain’s “The Outcast” took home the Viewers Choice Award and Camille Fleury’s “Hide and Seek” was given the Emerging Filmmaker Award.

You can stream “Hum” below and find out more about “Fine Cut” here.

“Fine Cut” premieres Wednesday, June 14 at 9:00 p.m. on KCET in Southern California and on Link TV nationwide (DirecTV 375 and Dish Network 9410).

