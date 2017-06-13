‘The Beguiled’: Kirsten Dunst and Elle Fanning Are 19th Century Girls Gone Wild in Sofia Coppola Parody — Watch

No wonder Colin Farrell just couldn't resist these 19th century women.

Sofia Coppola’s “The Beguiled” is just over a week away from opening in select theaters, and the media blitz has begun with the filmmaker stopping by James Corden to discuss her Civil War-era drama. If you follow Kirsten Dunst on Instagram, you probably saw a video of her and Elle Fanning taking a breather from filming to run around with red solo cups. The video was tagged “Girls Gone Wild 1863,” a reference to the notorious pornographic entertainment franchise.

Corden took that idea and made his own full blown parody, editing together videos of Dunst and Fanning getting a little scandalous in between takes. As Coppola says, everyone needed to let off some steam during the filming of the movie’s intense scenes, especially the corset-wearing actresses. Thus, “Girls Gone Wild 1863” was born.

In his A- review out of Cannes, IndieWire senior film critic David Ehrlich praised “The Beguiled” as “the mustiest and most conventionally entertaining film of Coppola’s brilliant career,” noting it’s a “fun potboiler that doesn’t find Coppola leaving her comfort zone so much as redecorating it with a fresh layer of soft-core scuzz.”

“The Beguiled,” which won Coppola the Best Director prize at Cannes, opens July 23. Watch the spoof below:

