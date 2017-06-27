‘Kong: Skull Island’ Scene Slammed for Insanely Fast Editing — Watch

Jordan Vogt-Roberts' film cuts every two seconds for nearly five minutes, but some Hollywood movies have even faster editing.

“Kong: Skull Island” is not the only Hollywood movie to employ dizzyingly fast editing, but the latest installment of Legendary Entertainment’s MonsterVerse is taking some hits for its rapid cutting pace. A YouTube video entitled “TERRIBLE editing in Kong: Skull Island” reveals that an early sequence in the film averages one cut every two seconds during a nearly five-minute span.

While that is a lot of cutting, Hollywood in general has tended to use faster editing in action movies, with some scenes even averaging less than two seconds per cut. Both “Taken 3” and “Resident Evil: Apocalypse” include scenes with average shot lengths of 1.7 seconds, No Film School reported last year. Tony Scott’s 2005 film “Domino” also features sequences with an ASL of 1.8, while “The Bourne Ultimatum” and “Mad Mad: Fury Road” clock in at 2.0 and 2.1 respectively.

“[W]hen used correctly, this technique can still deliver a coherent film,” No Film School managing editor Joe Marine wrote.

Though “Kong: Skull Island” has been taken to task by Michael Sragow at Film Comment for being “untouched by inspiration or spontaneous emotion,” Sragow also noted that “Jordan Vogt-Roberts keeps the action perky with editing tricks, like smash cuts between a human falling into Kong’s jaws and a man chomping into a sandwich.”

Check out the below video and judge for yourself whether you think the editing is too fast, or appropriate for the action.



