‘Krisha’: Stream Trey Edward Shults’ Short Online Before ‘It Comes at Night’ Opens in Theaters

“It Comes at Night” arrives in theaters this week. To tide yourself over as you await Trey Edward Shults’ new thriller, Le CiNéMa Club is streaming “Krisha,” the award-winning short on which Shults’ debut feature was based. Interested parties can watch it on lecinemaclub.com, so long as they make haste — it’s only available until next Saturday.
Like the feature, “Krisha” stars Shults’ aunt in the title role alongside several other family members as well as the writer/director himself. It won the Special Jury Award at South by Southwest in 2014, where the feature went on to win both the Grand Jury Award and Audience Award a year later.
“I can remember where my head was at and how I was trying to find my voice,” Shults says in a statement. “Having now finished two feature films and writing a new one, I can see a natural progression or evolution that started with this short film. I’m very happy to be sharing it.”
Joel Edgerton, Christopher Abbott, Carmen Ejogo and Riley Keough star in “It Comes at Night.” A24 — who also distributed “Krisha” — will release it in theaters this Friday, June 9th.
