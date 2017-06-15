Kurt Russell Reveals He Was the Pilot Who Reported the Phoenix Lights UFO Sighting — Watch

Is there nothing he can't do?

Every UFO obsessive knows about the Phoenix Lights, a mass sighting that took place in 1997. As it turns out, Kurt Russell was the pilot who first reported what has since become one of the best-known UFO incidents — something he casually revealed during a recent BBC interview.

READ MORE: Kurt Russell on the Little Movies That Brought Him Back to Hollywood and ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’

“I was flying [his son Oliver] to go see his girlfriend, and we were on approach,” Russell explained. “I saw six lights over the airport in absolute uniform in a V shape. Oliver said to me — I was just looking at him, I was coming in, we’re maybe a half a mile out — and Oliver said, ‘Pa, what are those lights?’

“Then I kind of came out of my reverie and I said, ‘I don’t know what they are.’ He said, ‘Are we okay here?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, I’m gonna call in,’ and I reported it.”

READ MORE: Kurt Russell Stalks James Corden in Hilarious ‘Late Late Show’ Sketch

Russell said he didn’t think much of the incident after that, but eventually noticed his wife Goldie Hawn watching a TV show about it a few years later — a moment he likens to Richard Dreyfuss in “Close Encounters of the Third Kind.” Watch the full clip below.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.