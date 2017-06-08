‘Landline’ First Trailer: Gillian Robespierre and Jenny Slate Reunite For A Must-See Summer Indie

"Landline" is the movie of the summer for any diehard "Obvious Child" fan.

Gillian Robespierre and Jenny Slate were one of the biggest indie breakouts of 2014 thanks to “Obvious Child,” which introduced the former as a writer-director with raunch and heart to spare and the latter as bonafide indie movie star and not just a one-season player on “Saturday Night Live.” The pair have reunited for Robespierre’s follow-up, “Landline,” which made quite the impression at Sundance this year and got picked up by Amazon Studios.

The official synopsis reads: “When two sisters suspect their father (John Turturro) may be having an affair, it sends them into a tailspin that reveals cracks in the family façade. For the first time, older sister Dana (Jenny Slate), recently engaged and struggling with her own fidelity, finds herself bonding with her wild teenage sister Ali (Abby Quinn). The two try to uncover the truth without tipping off their mother (Edie Falco) and discover the messy reality of love and sex in the process.”

In his A- review out of Sundance earlier this year, IndieWire senior film critic David Ehrlich praised “Landline” as an “honestly told story about the messiness of human relationships,” noting it represented a huge step up for Robespierre’s filmmaking career.

“Landline” will open in select theaters July 21. Watch the first trailer below.

