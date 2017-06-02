‘The Last Tycoon’ Trailer: Matt Bomer Serves Don Draper & Jay Gatsby, Drips With Old Hollywood Charm — Watch

From a producer of "Mad Men" comes an F. Scott Fitzgerald adaptation starring Bomer, Kelsey Grammer, Lily Collins, Jennifer Beals, and Rosemarie Dewitt.

Show business — is there any other? Not for Monroe Stahr and Pat Brady, the warring producers at the center of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s 1933 novel, “The Last Tycoon,” now a major motion picture series from the folks over at Amazon Prime.

READ MORE: 3 Key Questions for Indie Filmmakers Building a Career in the Age of Netflix and Amazon

Dreamy Matt Bomer and slick Kelsey Grammer play the two moguls vying for power and influence in 1930’s Hollywood. Stahr is the young hot shot; Brady his risk-averse mentor. Lily Collins, soon appearing in Bong Joon Ho’s “Okja,” plays Brady’s daughter, Celia, an aspiring producer herself. The trailer plays up the drama and intrigue, as the two men battle over Celia’s interests even as she is intent on forging her own path. Indie darling Rosemarie Dewitt makes a shining appearance as Brady’s scorned wife, and ’80s icon Jennifer Beals plays a sizzling foil to Brady.

READ MORE: Amazon Prime: Watch 7 Overlooked Indie Gems from 2016

The novel already has one film adaptation, from Elia Kazan in 1976, and with a script by Harold Pinter, no less. Amazon’s version plays up the Old Hollywood nostalgia for 2017, with plenty of sex and lavish production design. That’s not to say the update didn’t pull some heavy talent: The creative team includes “Shattered Glass” scribe Billy Ray, “Mad Men” and “The Sopranos” producer Scott Hornbacher, and “Transparent” writer Stacie Passon.

Intrigued yet? Check out the trailer:

Stay on top of the latest TV news! Sign up for our TV email newsletter here.