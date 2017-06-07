This ‘Late Night’ Confetti Cannon Accident Is the Most Wonderful Thing to Happen on TV in Months — Watch

One misfiring prop in a "Wonder Woman" segment brought the show to a halt in the funniest way possible.

Here at IndieWire, we love bloopers. Live TV is an unpredictable, glorious place where the best laid plans can be torn asunder in an instant.

And among the ranks of TV mistakes, late night ones are in a special echelon all by themselves. Last month, we ran down our comprehensive list of the best flubs from “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” But this wildly unexpected turn in a “Late Night with Seth Meyers” segment on “Wonder Woman” is right up there with some of the all-time greats.

Resurrecting a regular segment called “Point, Counterpoint,” featuring “Late Night” writers Ally Hord and Amber Ruffin in a “Crossfire” parody, the subject turned to Hollywood. Ruffin, who usually draws these segments away from the headlines of the day and into a stream of consciousness/word-association trip, made a reference to confetti cannons. When Hord’s straight-laced commentator character later referred to surprise hits with audiences, the real fun started.

Just look at the pure, unadulterated joy on their faces when things go wrong.

That is what divine intervention from the viral TV gods looks like. (Usually, “Late Night” will upload “A Closer Look” segments the night the show airs so that fans across the country can watch early. It’s no surprise the social team got this one up as soon as they could, too.) Each new character break is like a new wave of unbridled happiness.

The best part about all of this is that it would still have been a great segment otherwise. Ruffin has been a stealth MVP on “Late Night” for at least a year. Prop malfunctions aside, it’s still entertaining to see this show cede the floor to its writers for unconventional spins on familiar formats.

The biggest takeaway: make Amber laugh and the world laughs with you.

