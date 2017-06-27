Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner In Talks to Script ‘Toni Erdmann’ Remake — Report

The "Girls" duo might be scripting the English-language remake of Maren Ade's beloved comedy.

We’ve heard precious little about Paramount’s planned English-language remake of Maren Ade’s beloved Oscar nominee and Indie Spirit winner “Toni Erdmann” since the project cast Jack Nicholson and Kristen Wiig in its lead roles, but a new report from The Tracking Board packs a doozy of an update.

According to the outlet, “Girls” creators Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner are currently in talks to write the remake, which is being produced by Paramount.

Adam McKay, Will Ferrell, and Jessica Elbaum are producing under their Gloria Sanchez Productions banner. The Tracking Board adds that writer-director Ade will executive produce, along with original producers Jonas Dornbach and Janine Jackowski, though the filmmaker has said in the past that she will not be involved with the project.

Dunham and Konner recently wrapped their HBO series “Girls,” which marked their first collaboration.

Ade’s film, which was a smash out of last year’s Cannes Film Festival, follows a father and daughter looking to reconnect after many years apart, an endeavor made complicated by the father’s panache for dressing up as strange characters — including the eponymous Toni Erdmann — and barging into his straight-laced daughter’s life. It’s wonderful, rich and funny and deeply human and entirely unexpected, and its remake will require the same deft hand that Ade brought to it.

The film has yet to hire a director.

