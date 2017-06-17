What Do Leonardo DiCaprio, ‘Dumb and Dumber To’ and Picasso Have in Common? They’re Part of Hollywood’s Weirdest Story

Marlon Brando's Oscar and the Malaysian Prime Minister are also involved, in case this wasn't already strange enough.

A returned Oscar statuette that originally belonged to Marlon Brando, a $3.5-billion Malaysian money-laundering scheme, the rights to “Dumb and Dumber To” — just another day in Hollywood. As part of the federal government’s ongoing investigation into Red Granite Pictures, a company co-founded by the Malaysian Prime Minister’s stepson suspected of illegal activities, Leonardo DiCaprio has handed over the Best Actor trophy that Brando won for “On the Waterfront,” which he received as a birthday present from Red Granite four years ago. He probably wasn’t too sad about it, given that he finally won his own last year.

Red Granite was among the financiers of “The Wolf of Wall Street,” and the government believes the money contributed by the company was ill-gotten. DiCaprio is also said to have been gifted a Picasso painting, which he intended to auction off for his charity; the actor has likewise turned over the artwork.

“These cases involve billions of dollars that should have been used to help the people of Malaysia, but instead was used by a small number of individuals to fuel their astonishing greed,” said Sandra Brown, the acting U.S. Attorney in the case.

Because truth is often stranger than fiction, “Dumb and Dumber To” and “Daddy’s Home” are involved as well: The feds are seeking the rights to the two comedies, both of which Red Granite owns. No word yet on whether Harry and Lloyd are considered co-conspirators. More on this bizarre story here.

