‘Logan Lucky’ New Trailer: Steven Soderbergh’s Caper Teases Top 10 Rules For Robbing a Bank

The heist comedy starring Channing Tatum, Adam Driver and Riley Keough hits theaters on August 18.

Steven Soderbergh’s highly-anticipated return to feature filmmaking, “Logan Lucky,” is still more than six weeks away, but a new trailer for the movie that dropped Wednesday teases some hilarious new details. Adam Driver and Channing Tatum star as two brothers trying to undo their family curse with a complicated heist. Here’s the official synopsis:

READ MORE: ‘I Do… Until I Don’t’ Trailer: Lake Bell Finally Directs Another Feature Four Years After Her Hilarious Debut

The Logan’s are a blue-collar family from the hills of West Virginia, and their clan has been famous for its bad luck for nearly 90 years. But the conniving Jimmy Logan (Tatum) decides it’s time to turn the family’s luck around, and with a little help from his friends, the Redneck Robbers, he plans to steal $14 million from the Charlotte Motor Speedway on the busiest race day of the year.

The robbery the Logan’s are planning with the help of Joe Bang (Daniel Craig) resembles the unconventional schemes devised by Frank Ocean in Soderbergh’s “Ocean’s Eleven” (and its two sequels), but the Logans are far from criminal masterminds.

“I saw you’ve got some sort of robbery to-do list,” Clyde Logan (Adam Driver) says to his brother Jimmy, as we see a piece of paper with the words “Top Ten Rules For Robbing a Bank” on a refrigerator door. The “rules” consist of:

1. Decide to rob a bank

2. Have a plan

3. Have a backup plan

4. Establish clear communications

5. Choose your partners carefully

6. Expect the unexpected

7. Shit happens

We don’t get to see the final three rules, but you get the idea. The new trailer also reveals that Jimmy Logan’s big score is related to a custody battle with his ex-wife (Katie Holmes) over their daughter. The cast also includes Riley Keough, Hilary Swank, Seth MacFarlane and Katerine Waterston.

READ MORE: ‘Logan Lucky’: Steven Soderbergh Says His First Film in Four Years Is ‘An Anti-Glam Version of an Ocean’s Movie’

To watch the new trailer for “Logan Lucky,” check out the video below, via Empire.



Stay on top of the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our film and TV email newsletter here.