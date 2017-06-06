London Attacker Appeared In Channel 4 Documentary ‘The Jihadis Next Door’

Netflix and Channel 4 removed Jamie Roberts' film from their platforms today.

At least one of the men responsible for the terror attack in London on Saturday appeared in a documentary about Islamic extremists that aired briefly on Channel 4, “The Jihadis Next Door.” The film was directed by Jamie Roberts, and has a score of 7/10 on IMDB. A 2016 Guardian review called it “a bone-chilling documentary…important and brave.”

Listed on its IMDB cast page is Khurum Shazad Butt, who was known as “Abz” to his neighbors. He taught kids how to play ping-pong and held barbecues, reports The New York Times. He is one of three men who ran over pedestrians on the London Bridge with a van on Saturday, before jumping out and stabbing more. Seven people died, dozens were injured, and the three men were shot and killed by authorities shortly thereafter.

“Butt was known to the police and MI5. However, there was no intelligence to suggest that this attack was being planned and the investigation had been prioritized accordingly,” said British police.

In the documentary, a group of British Jihadis in religious garb can be seen praying with a black Islamist flag in Regent’s Park. Shortly thereafter, they are interrogated and detained by three British police officers. The group initially resists detainment, asking officers what section of the law under which they are being held.

