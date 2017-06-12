‘Lost in Paris’: Enjoy The Fancy Footwork Of This Charming Retro Rom-Com

Emmanuelle Riva and Pierre Richard invoke classic slapstick antics in this exclusive clip.

Oscilloscope has released an exclusive clip from their upcoming film “Lost in Paris” featuring some musical-style footwork to a jaunty ragtime melody. The romantic comedy follows the journey of a Canadian librarian named Fiona (Fiona Gordon) who travels to Paris, France after receiving a troubling letter from her 88-year-old Aunt Martha (Emmanuelle Riva). Upon her arrival to France, Fiona is met with an astronomical amount of disasters, including a genial but annoying tramp named Dom (Dominique Abel).

Directed by Fiona Gordon and Dominique Abel, “Lost in Paris” brings back the silly antics and choreographed slapstick comedy that is a staple in the directing duo’s work. Abel and Gordon previously collaborated on “L’Iceberg,” “Rumba,” and “The Fairy.”

While the concern for Fiona’s aunt is what jetsets her off to Paris, it doesn’t seem like Martha is all that troubled at all from the looks of this feel-good clip. Take a look:

In a time where every movie is expected to produce grandiose action sequences and explosions, “Lost in Paris” brings back the perfectly timed physical comedy and pranks that viewers have been nostalgic for since the days of Buster Keaton. While Hollywood is producing sequel after sequel and remake after remake, Gordon and Abel have created a refreshing whimsical comedy that theaters have been starved of for far too long. “Lost in Paris” hits theaters this Friday, June 16.

