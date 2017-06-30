Louis C.K. Really Wants You To See This Documentary About A Black Gay Gang Called ‘Check It’ — Watch

Louis C.K. is giving A24 a run for its money.

Did Louis C.K. just become an indie film distributor?

The beloved stand-up comedian released “Check It” today via his website, a documentary about an LGBTQ gang that played film festivals last year. Executive-produced by Steve Buscemi, the film follows the members of Washington, D.C.’s all queer gang as they attempt to survive life on the streets.

Announcing the release via an email to his subscribers, C.K. wrote of “Check It”: “It knocked me right over. It was an amazing emotional ride. It was funny and moving, I learned a lot and it gave me a lot to think about after.”

Directors Toby Oppenheimer and Dana Flor followed their subjects for four years as they dealt with harassment, poverty, and violence. The film also follows a social worker who looks after the kids, attempting to guide them toward a more stable life.

“It’s a complex film,” said C.K. in a trailer recorded specifically for the release. “I still think about it all the time… If you’re not going to the Albuquerqyue LBGTQ festival, you’re not gonna see this movie. So that’s why I’m putting it on my site. ‘Cause think the more people see each other, the more they get each other. And I think that’s a positive thing.”

“Check It” premiered last April at the Tribeca Film Festival, where C.K. first saw it Buscemi’s behest (they were filming “Horace and Pete” at the time). In his signature way, C.K. hits upon the very real problem independent queer cinema has with finding distribution. He should be applauded as an ally for using his influence help the film reach a wider audience.

You can purchase “Check It” for just five dollars at Louis C.K.’s website.

