‘Lucky’ Trailer: There’s No Such Thing as Easy Money In NYC-Made Indie — Watch

Bari Kang's feature debut won at Urbanworld and is now bound for a limited theatrical release.

There’s no such thing as easy money. Now repeat it: there’s no such thing as easy money. Now tell that to Lucky.

In Bari Kang’s “Lucky,” the newbie filmmaker pulls quadruple duty — he wrote the film, directed it, produced it, and stars in it as its eponymous character — in a story about a striving young immigrant who gets mixed up in some very bad stuff (with some very bad people) when he becomes convinced that he can make cash quickly.

The undocumented cab driver is struggling to make ends meet, so when he gets the chance to pull some quick jobs that involve carting certain items from place to place, he goes for it. But what once seemed like a snappy way to use his skills and make some dough soon turns nefarious when he’s tasked with transporting something wholly unexpected.

“Lucky” is Kang’s directorial debut. The filmmaker is self-taught and influenced by the work of other directors like Martin Scorsese, Brian De Palma, and Quentin Tarantino.

The film recently won the Audience Award for Best Feature at the 20th Annual Urbanworld Film Festival. It was also made entirely in New York by NY filmmakers and with the support of the City and its Made in NY program.

“Lucky” will hit limited release later this month, including Los Angeles (June 9) and NYC (June 16).

