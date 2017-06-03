Lupita Nyong’o Reviews ‘Wonder Woman’: ‘A Superhero Movie Like None I Have Ever Seen’

Count the Oscar winner among Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins' fans.

Based on its favorable reviews and strong box-office numbers, it seems safe to say that “Wonder Woman” is winning over a lot of people. Among the many fans of the new superhero movie starring Gal Gadot and directed by Patty Jenkins is Lupita Nyong’o, who took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the film: “It is a superhero movie like none I have ever seen.”

“Ok people, I just left the theater and KNOW for CERTAIN that the GODS have seen fit to BLESS us with #WONDERWOMAN,” wrote Nyong’o, who won an Academy Award for her breakout performance in “12 Years a Slave.” She reserved particular praise for Gadot: “@Gal_Gadot will glue you to the screen and at the same time make you want to run to the nearest costume shop to get your W on and join the #GODESSNESS right away.”

Jenkins was singled out as well: “Director #PattyJenkins IS NOT PLAYING AROUND, as she gives us some AMAZON REALNESS in an exquisitely directed story…it is the type of film that I think you can enjoy over and over. This movie definitely goes down as a classic in its genre for me.”

