‘Luther’ Gets Fifth Season Renewal From BBC America, Delivering The Dream Of More Idris Elba

"I look forward to putting the coat back on," said Elba in an official statement.

BBC America has ordered a fifth installment of hit detective drama “Luther,” from creator Neil Cross and starring the inimitable Idris Elba.

In an official statement, Elba said: “[Cross], the BBC and I have been talking about a further season and I am thrilled that we have been able to bring it all together. I look forward to putting the coat back on.”

Elba broke out in David Simon’s “The Wire” as the ruthless Stringer Bell, and captivated audiences with his dashing good looks and refined screen presence. He has transitioned smoothly into film, including a starring role in the highly-anticipated Stephen King adaptation “The Dark Tower.” “Luther” fans will be delighted to learn his growing stardom won’t keep him from the beloved series.

“What happened to John Luther after we last saw him striding unbowed through the streets of his city, his blood red London?” Cross said in a statement. “[A]s for me, I’m scared of the monsters. The face at the window. The hand under the bed. The shadow at the end of the street. Who’s going to stop them, if not John Luther?”

The four-part installment will mark the fifth season of the series since its debut in 2010, including a one-off special last year. “Luther” is produced by BBC America and BBC Studios.

