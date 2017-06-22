‘Marshall’ Trailer: Chadwick Boseman Brings the First African-American Supreme Court Justice to the Big Screen

Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall gets the biopic treatment in this awards season drama from director Reginald Hudlin.

Before Chadwick Boseman becomes a Hollywood superstar with the release of Marvel’s “Black Panther” in February 2018, he’ll bring the historic rise of Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall to the big screen in the awards season biopic “Marshall.” The drama is directed by Reginald Hudlin, marking his first feature in 15 years, and focuses on Marshall long before he would go on to become the first African-American to take the role of Supreme Court Justice.

“Marshall” is set in 1941 and follows the young lawyer as he defends a black chauffeur (Emmy-winner Sterling K.Brown) against sexual assault and murder charges. Marshall was partnered with Sam Friedman (Josh Gad), a young Jewish lawyer who had never tried a case before. Kate Hudson co-stars.

Distributor Open Road Films has already locked in an October 13 release date for the drama, which means it’s likely “Marshall” pops up on the fall film festival circuit. Open Road took both “Spotlight” and “Bleed For This” to Telluride in year’s past, with the former going on to win the Oscar for Best Picture.

Watch the first official trailer below.

