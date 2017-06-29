‘Inhumans’ Trailer: Marvel’s New Superheroes Get An IMAX-Sized Television Adventure

ABC is hoping the third time is the charm with this new Marvel superhero series.

Will the third time be the charm for Marvel and ABC? The broadcast network has had one mild success (“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D”) and one failure (“Agent Carter”) when it comes to bringing Marvel superheroes to the small screen, but that’s not stopping them from giving it another go with this fall’s “Inhumans.” The new series is going big, as it was shot using IMAX digital cameras and will premiere its first two episodes in select IMAX theaters on September 1.

The official ABC snyopsis reads: “The Inhumans, a race of superhumans with diverse and singularly unique powers, were first introduced in Marvel Comics by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby in 1965. Since that time, they have grown in prominence and become some of the most popular and iconic characters in the Marvel Universe. ‘Marvel’s The Inhumans’ will explore the never-before-told epic adventure of Black Bolt and the royal family.”

“Inhumans” stars “Game of Thrones” veteran Iwan Rheon opposite Anson Mount, Serinda Swan, Ken Leung and Eme Ikwuakor. Former “Iron Fist” showrunner Scott Buck is leading the series behind the scenes. It’s one of two new superhero series debuting on network television this fall, the other being FOX’s “X-Men”-influenced “The Gifted.”

“Inhumans” will begin its regular run on ABC starting September 26. Watch the first official trailer below.

