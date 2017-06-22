‘Marvel’s The Defenders’ Look Ready to Crack Some Skulls in Stylish New Poster

Plus, check out each of the moving posters of our individual heroes.

This August, “The Defenders” are finally banding together to clean up New York City.

Now that Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter) and Iron Fist (Finn Jones) have all starred in their individual series, it’s time to create the supergroup to take out the bad guys in the long-awaited culmination of the Marvel series on Netflix. The streaming service released a new poster today to tease the battle to come this summer.

War is being waged for control of the Big Apple, and while details are scarce so far, it seems that Sigourney Weaver’s character is going to be one of the main antagonists, following in the footsteps of the likes of evildoer such as Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio). The Oscar nominee will play Alexandra, the sophisticated and way too smart head of an ancient organization who are up to no good. Also on the bad guy front are the Hand, a group of assassins who not only have ridiculous martial arts skills but also have a pesky habit of coming back from the dead. In fact, they even resurrected Elektra (Elodie Yung), the ex-girlfriend of Daredevil, aka Matthew Murdock.

The series will also bring back Daredevil’s mentor Stick (Scott Glen), Matt’s legal partner Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson), Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll), Jeri Hogarth (Carrie-Anne Moss), Trish Walker (Rachael Taylor), Malcolm Ducasse (Eka Darville), Misty Knight (Simone Missick), and arguably the best part of “Iron Fist,” Colleen Wing (Jessica Henwick). Oh yeah, Claire Temple (Rosario Dawson) will also be back because she’s in all of them.

Check out the individual moving posters and the badass, stylish team poster below feating all of The Defenders giving their best perfume ad stare (except for Daredevil, who’s wearing shades):

All eight episodes of “The Defenders” will be released on Aug. 18 on Netflix.

