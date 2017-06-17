MC Hammer Defends ‘All Eyez on Me’ as an ‘Excellent Portrayal of My Loved One’

Those who knew 2Pac are divided over Benny Boom's biopic.

Critics are nearly unanimous in their tepid response to “All Eyez on Me,” but those who actually knew Tupac Shakur are more divided when it comes to the new biopic. Jada Pinkett Smith pointed out several inaccuracies on Twitter yesterday, while MC Hammer offered praise: “Everything seen,said and done ain’t meant to be in a movie,” he tweeted. “#AllEyezOnMe is an EXCELLENT TRUTHFUL portrayal of my LOVED one. I Salute it.”

Here are the rest of his tweets on the matter, several of which are in response to questions from fans:

Everything seen,said and done ain’t meant to be in a movie. #AllEyezOnMe is an EXCELLENT TRUTHFUL portrayal of my LOVED one. I Salute it.👊🏾💯 https://t.co/MJ8Me8efGA — MC HAMMER (@MCHammer) June 16, 2017

??? Don’t spread none truths. The Outlawz are in the movie !!! Not characters of them but THEM !!! Stop it. With all due respect ✊🏾 https://t.co/w2FfAlgaj8 — MC HAMMER (@MCHammer) June 16, 2017

The opposite. It’s a Truthful portrayal of who #Tupac the MAN was and is. Tupac (Legacy). Go see the movie. 👊🏾💯👌🏿#AllEyezonme @Iam360WISE https://t.co/Iirwxp1tVF — MC HAMMER (@MCHammer) June 16, 2017

After you see the movie you will understand my response to your question. It’s a great movie. It’s not a documentary. Salute 👊🏾💯 https://t.co/N2Ywvrcu4q — MC HAMMER (@MCHammer) June 16, 2017

Thankfully, the discourse surrounding Benny Boom’s film is more civil than the East Coast–West Coast rivalry in which 2Pac was a key player — and, along with the Notorious B.I.G., the most notable casualty. “All Eyez on Me” was released in theaters yesterday, which would have been the rapper’s 46th birthday.

