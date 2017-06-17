You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
MC Hammer Defends ‘All Eyez on Me’ as an ‘Excellent Portrayal of My Loved One’

Those who knew 2Pac are divided over Benny Boom's biopic.

Critics are nearly unanimous in their tepid response to “All Eyez on Me,” but those who actually knew Tupac Shakur are more divided when it comes to the new biopic. Jada Pinkett Smith pointed out several inaccuracies on Twitter yesterday, while MC Hammer offered praise: “Everything seen,said and done ain’t meant to be in a movie,” he tweeted. “#AllEyezOnMe is an EXCELLENT TRUTHFUL portrayal of my LOVED one. I Salute it.”

Here are the rest of his tweets on the matter, several of which are in response to questions from fans:

 

 

 

Thankfully, the discourse surrounding Benny Boom’s film is more civil than the East Coast–West Coast rivalry in which 2Pac was a key player — and, along with the Notorious B.I.G., the most notable casualty. “All Eyez on Me” was released in theaters yesterday, which would have been the rapper’s 46th birthday.

