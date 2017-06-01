Michael Moore Takes on Trump in the Music Video for Prophets of Rage’s ‘Unf**k the World’ — Watch

Kendall Jenner isn't spared, either.

You’ll have noticed by now that Michael Moore is no fan of Donald Trump. The filmmaking firebrand, whose repeated warnings that Trump could be elected were frequently mocked, looks poised to devote even more energy and attention to 45 than he did to George W. Bush. His latest is the music video for Prophets of Rage’s “Unfuck the World,” which prominently features the current occupant of the White House. Watch below.

As politically inclined as you’d expect it to be, the video features no shortage of Trump footage: Trump at election rallies, Trump in the WWE, Trump touching that mysterious Saudi orb. Also featured are Richard Spencer (getting punched in the face), Kendall Jenner (handing a Pepsi to a police officer in that instantly infamous commercial) and fat cats of the financial elite (lining their pockets with the working man’s hard-earned dollars).

Moore also directed last year’s “Michael Moore in Trumpland,” which laid out his support for Hillary Clinton, and recently announced that he’s working on a new documentary called “Fahrenheit 11/9.” “The filming has been done under a strict cloak of secrecy and is expected to be key in dissolving Trump’s ‘teflon’ shield and, in turn, his presidency,” according to a statement about the in-progress film.

