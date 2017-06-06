Michael Moore Launches TrumpiLeaks to Kick Donald Trump Out of Office

The whistleblower website is one of several anti-Trump projects from Moore, including the upcoming doc "Fahrenheit ‪11/9."

Michael Moore is adding a website for Trump whistleblowers to his list of anti-Trump projects that already includes the surprise documentary “Fahrenheit ‪11/9,” the play “Michael Moore on Broadway: The Terms of My Surrender” and the live performance film “Michael Moore In TrumpLand.”

On Tuesday, Moore announced he was launching “TrumpiLeaks,” a website that lets users securely send documents, photographs, video and/or audio recordings.

“Donald Trump thinks he’s above the law,” Moore wrote in a message to his website’s followers. “He acts like he’s the above the law. He’s STATED that he’s above the law. And by firing Sally Yates, Preet Bharara and James Comey (3 federal officials with SOME authority to hold him accountable) he’s taken the first few steps to make it official.”

Moore acknowledged that no form of digital communication is 100 percent secure, but added that TrumpiLeaks uses the most secure technology possible to ensure anonymity of anyone who uses it. “I know this is risky,” Moore wrote. “I knew we may get in trouble. But too much is at stake to play it safe.”

Last month, the Weinstein Company bought “Fahrenheit ‪11/9,” which will feature “the mix of outrage and mischievous humor that has made Moore the most successful documentary filmmaker in the world,” according to a statement. “The filming has been done under a strict cloak of secrecy and is expected to be key in dissolving Trump’s ‘teflon’ shield and, in turn, his presidency.”

