‘All These Sleepless Nights’ Helmer Michal Marczak Directs the Video for Radiohead’s ‘I Promise’ — Watch

The song is included on the upcoming "OK Computer" reissue.

More than two decades after first recording “I Promise,” Radiohead just released a music video for the “OK Computer” outtake. Said video comes courtesy of Polish helmer Michal Marczak, who most recently directed “All These Sleepless Nights.” Watch below.

Steve Lamacq of BBC Radio 6 premiered the song yesterday, noting that Radiohead was “especially pleased to find [the song] in the vaults, because they thought it’d been lost over the years.” In the video, a group of lonesome travelers take a nighttime bus ride, their faces expressing a collective feeling that only the dulcet tones of ’90s-era Radiohead can fully convey — especially given the oddball ending.

“I Promise” is included on the upcoming reissue of “OK Computer,” which is being released on June 23.

