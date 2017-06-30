Michel Gondry Directed This Short Film Using His iPhone; Here’s How He Pulled It Off — Watch

Here's a wonderful new short film that will hold you over until Michel Gondry makes his next feature.

Michel Gondry has been spending most of his time since his last feature “Microbe & Gasoline” directing commercials for the likes of Chobani and Amazon, but he’s finally returned to filmmaking thanks to Apple. The company’s French and UK channels have debuted Gondry’s new film, the 11-minute short “Détour,” and it finds the French master taking a page from Sean Baker and directing using nothing but his iPhone.

READ MORE: Michel Gondry and Jon Brion Team Up For Eternally Sunny Yogurt Ad — Watch

“Détour” is a typical Gondry tale of whimsy and imagination. The story is told from the perspective of a small tricycle that falls off the back of a car. In order to reunite with its owners, the tricycle embarks on an adventure across the countryside, where it meets various amusing characters that help guide its return home. Watch the short in its entirety below.

Accompanying the short film are six tutorials that go behind the scenes of Gondry’s production and offer up tips on how to use the iPhone to achieve effects like time-lapse, slow motion, stop motion and night scenes.

Stay on top of the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.