Michelle Williams in Talks to Replace Rooney Mara in Leos Carax’s ‘Annette’

Carax's English-language debut was recently purchased by Amazon and is expected to start shooting soon.

Michelle Williams may soon be joining French filmmaker Leos Carax’s upcoming English-language drama “Annette,” taking a role that had originally gone to Rooney Mara before the actress dropped out. Williams’ deal is still being negotiated, despite reports to the contrary, so it’s too early to say whether she and Carax will get to collaborate for the first time, according to two sources with knowledge of the situation. Adam Driver will star in the lead role.

“Annette” marks Carax’s English-language debut and his first film since 2012’s “Holy Motors,” which has been named by IndieWire as one of the best films of the century so far. The film is a musical drama about a stand-up comedian whose opera singer wife is deceased. He finds himself alone with his two-year-old daughter who has a surprising gift.

Amazon bought the rights to “Annette” in March, when Rihanna was also attached to play a lead role, but the singer has since dropped out. “Annette” has been scheduled to begin shooting in late spring for 15 weeks on a $15.5 million budget, but there’s been no word on whether the production will be ready in time. Gregoire Melin’s Kinology is repping international sales for the movie.

Carax has directed four other features besides “Holy Motors”: “Boy Meets Girl,” “Mauvais Sang,” “Les Amants du Pont-Neuf” and “Pola X.”

