37 Amazing Mirror Shots That Prove Cinema Loves A Good Reflection — Watch

A beautiful supercut from The Auteur Journal brings together some of cinema's most impressive reflection shots.

What do “The Aviator,” “Inglourious Basterds” and “The Matrix” all have in common? Jaw-dropping reflection shots.

The Auteur Journal has made a beautiful new supercut (via Film School Rejects) that brings together 37 of the best mirror shots in cinema. Filmmakers behind the camera for these images include Martin Scorsese, Danny Boyle, Quentin Tarantino, Jean-Luc Godard, Christian Petzold, the Wachowskis, Christopher Nolan, the Dardenne brothers and more.

A mirror shot is never just a mirror shot, and each image speaks volumes to the respective movie’s themes. The shot from “Phoenix,” embedded below, splits Nina Hoss’ reflection between two shards of glass, an image that speaks directly to her character’s double identity. Scorsese uses the reflection of an airplane to distort the features of Leonardo Dicaprio’s Howard Hughs, a fun house mirror effect that speaks to the object’s effect on its creator.

Check out the entire compilation of mirror shots in the video supercut below, and see just how many movies you can name. We’ve attached some of our favorite shots below.

