4 Great Films New to Movies On Demand in June 2017, Including ‘T2 Trainspotting,’ and ‘Personal Shopper’ — IndieWire on Demand

Also on its way to Movies on Demand this month: an international assassin and a Palme D'or winner.

It’s another month of new quality films available on Movies on Demand, including some of the top international titles of the past year. Check out four of our favorite films from the upcoming month below, as well as the full list of great movies available throughout June.

1) “I, Daniel Blake” (Available June 2)

Last year’s surprise Palme D’or winner is a quiet look at life in working-class Britain. Directed by Ken Loach (“The Wind That Shakes the Barley”), the film also features a breakout performance from Hayley Squires.

2) “John Wick: Chapter 2” (Available June 13)

Keanu Reeves’ instant-classic hero is back for more revenge and more adorable pups. An international pursuit with global contract killers sets the stage for another addition to action film’s most exciting budding franchise. (Did we mention the dogs?)

3) “Personal Shopper” (Available June 27)

Olivier Assayas’ latest film is a ghost story unlike any other. Anchored by another lauded performance from Kristen Stewart, this performer-director pairing picks right back up where it left off in 2013’s “Clouds of Sils Maria.”

4) “T2 Trainspotting” (Available June 27)

Twenty years after the original rocked the film world, one of the unlikeliest of 2016 sequels finds the four friends — Renton, Begbie, Sick Boy and Spud — settling into life as middle-aged men. Danny Boyle and the original cast not only return to Edinburgh, they bring a bit of the first film along with them.

Here's the full list of Movies on Demand's June releases:

“The Drowning” (Available June 1)

“2:22” (Available June 2)

“I, Daniel Blake” (Available June 2)

“Vincent N Roxxy” (Available June 2)

“All About the Money” (Available June 2)

“A Cure for Wellness” (Available June 6)

“A Good American” (Available June 6)

“A United Kingdom” (Available June 6)

“Beauty and the Beast” (Available June 6)

“Finding Kim” (Available June 6)

“Land of Mine” (Available June 6)

“Band Aid” (Available June 9)

“Miles” (Available June 9)

“3 Generations” (Available June 13)

“Bitter Harvest” (Available June 13)

“Frantz” (Available June 13)

“John Wick: Chapter 2” (Available June 13)

“The LEGO Batman Movie” (Available June 13)

“Table 19” (Available June 13)

“Tickling Giants” (Available June 13)

“I Am Heath Ledger” (Available June 16)

“Once Upon a Time in Venice” (Available June 16)

“The Recall” (Available June 16)

“Everybody Loves Somebody” (Available June 20)

“Life” [with Bonus Featurette] (Available June 20)

“This Beautiful Fantastic” (Available June 20)

“Wilson” (Available June 20)

“A Family Man” (Available June 27)

“The Belko Experiment” (Available June 27)

“CHiPs” (Available June 27)

“Legion of Brothers” (Available June 27)

“Personal Shopper” (Available June 27)

“Saban’s Power Rangers” (Available June 27)

“T2 Trainspotting” (Available June 27)

“Inconceivable” (Available June 30)

“Tommy’s Honour” (Available June 30)

