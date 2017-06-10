Who ‘Mr. Robot’ Is Really Attacking, And R.I.P. ‘The Get Down’ — The Week in Showrunner Tweets

Plus, wouldn't be rad if there was a "Veronica Mars" comic book?

One fascinating aspect of today’s media landscape is that many creators and executive producers enjoy using Twitter to engage with their audiences, share behind-the-scenes information about their shows, chat about politics, and otherwise communicate about what matters to them. So, each week, we’ll compile some of our favorite exchanges representing the wide variety of discourse seen on social media.

LAST WEEK’S TWEETS: Save ‘Underground,’ And Don’t Piss Off David Simon

This week: The executive producer of “Lost” gets a turn behind the camera, and Baz Luhrmann makes us miss “The Get Down” even more than before.

Disney Sure Knows How to Celebrate Pride

These photos shared by “Once Upon a Time” producer Jane Espenson and writer Leah Fong are pretty delightful. Cupcakes! Mickey!

Good times on the lot! RT @leahfong: Celebrating #Pride2017 on the Disney lot with the #OnceUponATime staff. pic.twitter.com/plyNSq1irH — Jane Espenson (@JaneEspenson) June 9, 2017

Sam Esmail Wants to Be Clear About Something

When it comes to “Mr. Robot,” the showrunner auteur isn’t shy about explaining one key part of its message — and how it relates to our current political climate.

The funniest part is watching idiots like you somehow believing that my show wasn't attacking unprincipled, corrupt POS's like Trump. https://t.co/rGF7UINRSE — Sam Esmail (@samesmail) June 7, 2017

We May Never Get Over “The Get Down” Getting Canceled

Especially if Baz Luhrmann keeps tweeting (and showrunner George Nelson keeps retweeting) these bursts of brilliance. Damn, Mylene.

Mylene Cruz and the Soul Madonnas killing it in rehearsals for legends @Rich_and_Tone … 💃🏽 #thegetdown pic.twitter.com/ZIj3JYeZeh — Baz Luhrmann (@bazluhrmann) May 31, 2017

Pro-Tip: Don’t Sneak Up On Marti Noxon

The former executive producer of “UnREAL” and current showrunner of HBO’s upcoming “Sharp Objects” is feeling under the weather, which might be why she went on a pretty abrupt tangent while discussing the current health care system.

Also — I have Totoro on my nightstand and a baseball bat against the wall. That's pretty much me in a nutshell. — marti noxon (@martinoxon) June 8, 2017

We have questions about the baseball bat — but the Totoro makes sense.

Awwwwww…

We’re already crazy excited for the return of “Playing House,” USA’s delightful comedy about female friendship — even if we’re emotionally preparing ourselves for Season 3, which will incorporate Jessica St. Clair’s real-life battle with breast cancer into the narrative. And this heartfelt note from St. Clair, accompanied by this taste of Jane Kaczmarek, just amps up our excitement even more.

This season was difficult to shot at times and god am I glad Jane was there as my tv mother. Love this woman. @PlayingHouseUSA https://t.co/bC3ZYs0dRb — Jessica St. Clair (@Jessica_StClair) June 6, 2017

Rob Thomas Knows Where His Talents Lie

The creator of “Veronica Mars” acknowledged that while he might be a gifted writer, there might be limits to his abilities:

…but I didn't have the heart to tell him the art (which I think he did himself) was pretty rough — Jennifer Graham (@jgriffingraham) June 7, 2017

.if I did the artwork, trust me — it WAS pretty rough. — Rob Thomas (@RobThomas) June 7, 2017

(Thomas’ modesty aside, we would read the hell out of a “Veronica Mars” comic. No matter who does the art.)

We Are Also Intrigued, Sera Gamble

Overheard on the lot, need more info.

GUY: You looking' at my balloon?

LADY: Yeah, is it…

GUY: It's a vagina. Our show is all vaginas. — Sera Gamble (@serathegamble) June 7, 2017

The only thing we can assume about this conversation is that it isn’t about “The Magicians”… or is it?

Way to Go, Carlton

“Lost” executive producer Carlton Cuse isn’t just the showrunner for the upcoming Amazon series “Jack Ryan” — he’s also directing (for the second time — his first directing credit was for an episode of “The Strain”). So far, he seems like he’s got a good eye for it.

John Singleton Is Psyched About “Snowfall”

John Singleton isn’t verified on Twitter, but perhaps that’s because he’s more of an Instagram guy. His feed is undoubtedly only going to get more interesting in the lead-up to his new original FX drama about the rise of cocaine in the ’80s.

SNOWFALL! A storm is coming to LA and it's name is cocaine! This summer y'all about to see some cold blooded shit!!! @fxnetworks @snowfallfx A post shared by JOHN SINGLETON (@johnsingleton) on Jun 7, 2017 at 3:39pm PDT

Stay on top of the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our film and TV email newsletter here.