Who ‘Mr. Robot’ Is Really Attacking, And R.I.P. ‘The Get Down’ — The Week in Showrunner Tweets

One fascinating aspect of today’s media landscape is that many creators and executive producers enjoy using Twitter to engage with their audiences, share behind-the-scenes information about their shows, chat about politics, and otherwise communicate about what matters to them. So, each week, we’ll compile some of our favorite exchanges representing the wide variety of discourse seen on social media.
This week: The executive producer of “Lost” gets a turn behind the camera, and Baz Luhrmann makes us miss “The Get Down” even more than before.
Disney Sure Knows How to Celebrate Pride
These photos shared by “Once Upon a Time” producer Jane Espenson and writer Leah Fong are pretty delightful. Cupcakes! Mickey!
Sam Esmail Wants to Be Clear About Something
When it comes to “Mr. Robot,” the showrunner auteur isn’t shy about explaining one key part of its message — and how it relates to our current political climate.
We May Never Get Over “The Get Down” Getting Canceled
Especially if Baz Luhrmann keeps tweeting (and showrunner George Nelson keeps retweeting) these bursts of brilliance. Damn, Mylene.
Pro-Tip: Don’t Sneak Up On Marti Noxon
The former executive producer of “UnREAL” and current showrunner of HBO’s upcoming “Sharp Objects” is feeling under the weather, which might be why she went on a pretty abrupt tangent while discussing the current health care system.
We have questions about the baseball bat — but the Totoro makes sense.
Awwwwww…
We’re already crazy excited for the return of “Playing House,” USA’s delightful comedy about female friendship — even if we’re emotionally preparing ourselves for Season 3, which will incorporate Jessica St. Clair’s real-life battle with breast cancer into the narrative. And this heartfelt note from St. Clair, accompanied by this taste of Jane Kaczmarek, just amps up our excitement even more.
Rob Thomas Knows Where His Talents Lie
The creator of “Veronica Mars” acknowledged that while he might be a gifted writer, there might be limits to his abilities:
(Thomas’ modesty aside, we would read the hell out of a “Veronica Mars” comic. No matter who does the art.)
We Are Also Intrigued, Sera Gamble
The only thing we can assume about this conversation is that it isn’t about “The Magicians”… or is it?
Way to Go, Carlton
“Lost” executive producer Carlton Cuse isn’t just the showrunner for the upcoming Amazon series “Jack Ryan” — he’s also directing (for the second time — his first directing credit was for an episode of “The Strain”). So far, he seems like he’s got a good eye for it.
John Singleton Is Psyched About “Snowfall”
John Singleton isn’t verified on Twitter, but perhaps that’s because he’s more of an Instagram guy. His feed is undoubtedly only going to get more interesting in the lead-up to his new original FX drama about the rise of cocaine in the ’80s.
