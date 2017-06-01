‘Murder On the Orient Express’ Trailer: Johnny Depp and A Star-Studded Cast Bring Agatha Christie Back to the Big Screen

The cast also includes the likes of Penelope Cruz, Daisy Ridley, Willem Dafoe, Judi Dench, Josh Gad and more.

Agatha Christie’s 1934 detective story “Murder on the Orient Express” last came to the big screen in Sidney Lumet’s 1974 six-time Oscar nominee. Enough time has passed for a new version, but it’s certainly not going to be easy to top Lumet’s version, which won Ingrid Bergman the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. Fortunately director Kenneth Branagh, who has found blockbuster success with “Thor” and “Cinderella,” has one of the year’s most start-studded ensemble casts to help him succeed.

Branagh has cast himself as Christie’s famed detective Hercule Poirot, who finds himself racing against the clock to find a murderer while on a lavish train ride in England. His search brings him face to face with 13 potential suspects, played by the likes of Daisy Ridley, Penelope Cruz, Judi Dench, Willem Dafoe, Josh Gad, Leslie Odom Jr. and Olivia Coleman. Johnny Depp stars as the murder victim.

20th Century Fox will release “Murder on the Orient Express” on November 22, clearly positioning it as their Thanksgiving blockbuster hopeful. With a cast this stacked, it should have no problem attracting a sizable audience. Watch the first trailer below.



