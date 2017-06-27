Netflix’s ‘BoJack Horseman’ Yanked From Streaming Site in China — Report

The animated series featuring the voice of Will Arnett disappeared from China's iQiyi two days after its debut.

“BoJack Horseman” has been taken down from China’s streaming site iQiyi just two days after Netflix made its debut in the country, Bloomberg reports. Three episodes of the animated comedy series became available on the site on June 19, thanks to a recent licensing deal between Netflix and iQiyi, but now are no longer available.

READ MORE: ‘BoJack Horseman’ Season 3 Argues Awards Are Meaningless — But Its Creator Still Wants an Emmy

In an email to Bloomberg, iQiyi said simply that “Adjustments need to be made to the content.” Netflix wasn’t immediately available for comment. “BoJack Horseman” follows a washed up actor, voiced by Will Arnett, who navigates the sleazy world of show business.

China has previously censored U.S. shows on streaming sites, taking down “The Big Bang Theory” in 2014. Last week, China’s State Administration of Press, Publication Radio, Film and Television reportedly forced multiple outlets to stop broadcasting commentary it said was violating government regulations.

Netflix shows like the documentary series “Making a Murderer” and the cooking-focused web series “Chef’s Table” were both still available on iQiyi on Tuesday, Bloomberg reported, and the company has plans to release both the second season of “Stranger Things” and the drama series “Mindhunter” in the near future.

READ MORE: The 20 Best Animated TV Shows of the 21st Century, Ranked

Last week, iQiyi senior vice president Yang Xianghua said that having Netflix shows debut in China at the same time as they do in the U.S., the streaming site would need to submit the content early to allow time for potential censoring.

Stay on top of the latest in gear and filmmaking news! Sign up for the Indiewire Toolkit newsletter here.