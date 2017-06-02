Netflix: Every Canceled Show on the Streaming Service So Far

“Sense8” and “The Get Down” are part of an elite group of dead Netflix series.

While Netflix has been chill for 10 years since it introduced streaming to its business model, the service has started to realize that it can’t just keep adding shows and never subtracting them.

On Wednesday, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings told CNBC, “Our hit ratio is way too high right now. So, we’ve canceled very few shows.”

Under the rare circumstances that the streaming service does cancel a show, it is the best indicator of low viewership. At this point, that’s the only indicator since Netflix notoriously refuses to release any viewership numbers.

“You can tell when we cancel a show,” Reed said. “So, I’m always pushing the content team. ‘We have to make more risk, you have to try more crazy things because we should have a higher cancel rate overall. Because then, what you get is one winners that are just unbelievable. Winners like ’13 Reasons Why’over the last three months has been a big hit for us. And you know, it surprised us too. I mean, it was a great show, but we didn’t realize just how it would catch on.”

Recently, Netflix axed “Sense8” after two seasons and “The Get Down” after only one season. While the fan outcry has been loud and passionate, even taking the form of a save “Sense8” petition, it’s important to note that these cancellations have more impact because they’ve happened so rarely with Netflix.

The aforementioned “Sense8” and “The Get Down” are joined by only a handful of scripted series for adults, which are the more recognizable ones, that have been canceled. The rest are kids shows, some low-profile co-productions and shows Netflix has continued from other networks.

Take a look at the gallery above or click here to see the few shows that have so far been axed by Netflix.

