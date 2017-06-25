‘Girlboss’: Netflix Cancellation Spree Continues With Britt Robertson-Starring Comedy

Find out why the real-life Girlboss, Sophie Amoruso, is relieved it’s done.

Netflix has fired “Girlboss,” Variety reports.

The cancellation was announced on Instagram stories by Sophie Amoruso, the founder of Nasty Gal and whose story inspired the series.

“So that Netflix series about my life got canceled,” she wrote. “While I’m proud of the work we did, I’m looking forward to controlling my narrative from here on out. It was a good show, and I was privileged to work with incredible talent, but living my life as a caricature was hard even if only for two months. Yes, I can be difficult. No, I’m not a dick. No, someone named Shane never cheated on me. It will be nice to someday tell the story of what’s happened in the last few years. Ppl read the headline, not the correction, I’ve learned.”

Although Netflix confirmed the cancellation to the trade, no other statement was given. Then again, an official reason may not be needed. In May, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings acknowledged that the streaming service had the reputation of not cancelling shows, which was going to change.

Netflix doesn’t release its viewership numbers, so the only indicator of a show’s popularity is whether or not it’s renewed. Apparently, despite the rabid fanbase for “Girlboss,” that audience was far too small.

“You can tell when we cancel a show,” Reed said in a CNBC interview. “So, I’m always pushing the content team. ‘We have to make more risk, you have to try more crazy things because we should have a higher cancel rate overall. Because then, what you get is one winners that are just unbelievable. Winners like ’13 Reasons Why’ over the last three months has been a big hit for us. And you know, it surprised us too. I mean, it was a great show, but we didn’t realize just how it would catch on.”

Inspired by the best-selling book “#Girlboss” by Sophia Amoruso, the series tells her story of starting out by dipping her toes in the eBay pond by clothes-flipping her vintage finds at local thrift stores. After some highs and lows, Amoruso launched her own fashion brand, Nasty Gal, which became a popular and fast-growing retailer. Much of her brand was aimed at young women and relied heavily on social media to get the word out. At its height, the retailer became a multi-million dollar empire and even opened two brick-and-mortar shops.The business filed for bankruptcy in 2016.

Britt Robertson (“Casual,” “Under the Dome”) stars as Sophia alongside Ellie Reed (“2 Broke Girls”) as Annie, Alphonso McAuley (“The Middle”) as Dax, Johnny Simmons (“The Perks of Being a Wallflower”) as Shane and Dean Norris.

Reviews of the series were mixed, with many finding the Sophie character annoying or without an engaging arc. IndieWire’s TV critic Ben Travers had that same criticism although he praised Robertson’s performance.

Recently, Netflix axed “Sense8” after two seasons and “The Get Down” after only one season. Now you can add “Girlboss.”

