Netflix Introduces Choose-Your-Own-Adventure Stories, Because Deciding What to Watch Isn’t Hard Enough Already

A wealth of possibilities breeds dread, but that doesn’t stop us from endlessly browsing Netflix in search of something new to watch. The streaming giant is now making that both easier and more difficult with the introduction of interactive movies and shows that essentially function as choose-your-own-adventure stories, like the just-released “Puss in Book: Trapped in an Epic Tale.”

The story will include such life-or-death decisions as “should these bears be friends or foes?” and be geared toward kids. Netflix’s announcement of the new concept says that it’s in keeping with the company’s goal of bringing “something completely new to Netflix that pushes the boundaries of storytelling and the way you engage with it”; should this go well, one hopes movies and shows not meant for kiddos will make their way to the streaming service as well.

Also coming to Netflix are “Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile” (July 14) and “Stretch Armstrong: The Breakout” (2018). Until then, we’ll just have to decide whether or not to befriend those bears.

